April 24 (Reuters) - Chinasoft International Ltd:

* RECEIVED FORMAL REQUEST FROM NOTEHOLDER TO CONVERT US$10 MILLION OF ITS CONVERTIBLE NOTES INTO CO’S ORDINARY SHARES

* APPROVED CONVERSION OF US$10 MILLION OF ITS CONVERTIBLE NOTES INTO CO’S ORDINARY SHARES

* BOARD APPROVED CONVERSION; 26 MILLION SHARES OF CO WILL BE ISSUED TO NOTEHOLDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: