Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chinese Energy Holdings Ltd:

* CO ACQUIRED ON-MARKET SHARES OF KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO ON 10 JAN FOR PRICE BETWEEN RMB780 AND RMB785 PER SHARE​

* KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO SHARES BOUGHT FOR TOTAL RMB16.5 MILLION