March 23 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR OF HK1 CENT PER SHARE HAS BEEN PROPOSED

* FY REVENUE HK$539 MILLION VERSUS HK$843.6 MILLION

* COVID-19 MAY HAVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$790.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.02 BILLION

* EXPECTED THAT LONGER TIME WOULD BE REQUIRED FOR INVESTMENT PROPERTIES TO BE FULLY HEALED