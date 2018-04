April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd :

* FROM APRIL 2017, CO VIA UNITS BOUGHT 857.5 MILLION SHARES OF US$0.01 EACH ISSUED BY CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

* TRUSTEE OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER DEEMED TO BE INTERESTED IN SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 8.00 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF CHINA EVERGRANDE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: