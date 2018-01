BRIEF-Chinese Estates Says During The Year, Group Acquired 857.5 Mln Shares Of China Evergrande

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd:

* CHINESE ESTATES - HAD DISPOSED OF 577.2 MILLION H SHARES OF SHENGJING BANK , ACQUIRED 857.5 MILLION SHARES OF CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP‍​

* CHINESE ESTATES HOLDINGS - GROUP EXPECTS TO RECORD UNREALISED GAIN ON FAIR VALUE CHANGE OF ABOUT HK$9.9 BILLION FROM ACQUISITION OF EVERGRANDE SHARES

* CHINESE ESTATES - DURING THE YEAR, GROUP ACQUIRED 857.5 MILLION SHARES OF CHINA EVERGRANDE FOR ABOUT HK$13.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: