Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chinese Food and Beverage Group Ltd :

* GOT LETTER FROM GEM LISTING COMMITTEE THAT IT HAD DECIDED TO UPHOLD COMMITTEE DECISION REGARDING CANCELLATION OF LISTING

* IF CO DOES NOT MAKE ANY REVIEW REQUEST BY 24 FEB, TRADING IN SHARES WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM 9AM ON 25 FEB