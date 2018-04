April 23 (Reuters) - Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd:

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT DOWN 4.75 PERCENT Y/Y AT 450.68 MILLION YUAN ($71.45 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 3.0 BILLION YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER

* SAYS BOARD ELECTS ZHU MINAN AS CHAIRMAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vLL7e3; bit.ly/2HkeQ2M; bit.ly/2qUxdQL Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)