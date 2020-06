June 26 (Reuters) - Chinney Investments Ltd:

* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$45 MILLION VERSUS NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF HK$781 MILLION

* FY CONSOL REVENUE HK$639 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,478 MILLION

* RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5 HONG KONG CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* GROUP’S HOTEL OCCUPANCY RATES HAVE PLUMMETED DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)