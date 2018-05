BRIEF-Chinook Energy Qtrly Loss Per Share $ 0.01

May 10 (Reuters) - Chinook Energy Inc:

* CHINOOK ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* CHINOOK ENERGY INC - DURING Q1, REDUCED CO’S HEADCOUNT BY 25% AND SUSPENDED AN EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PROGRAM

* CHINOOK ENERGY INC QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 2,788 BOE/D VERSUS 3,514 BOE/D

* CHINOOK ENERGY INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $ 0.01

* CHINOOK ENERGY INC - REMAIN CAUTIOUS ON MAKING FURTHER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES UNTIL SUCH TIME AS COMMODITY PRICES IMPROVE TO A MORE CONSTRUCTIVE LEVEL

* CHINOOK ENERGY INC - CAPITAL PROGRAM FOR BALANCE OF 2018 WILL BE MINIMAL

* CHINOOK ENERGY INC - “WE ALSO BELIEVE THAT CONSOLIDATION IS REQUIRED AND WOULD INCREASE EFFICIENCIES AMONG PRODUCERS AND STREAMLINE OPERATIONS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: