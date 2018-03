March 22(Reuters) - Chiome Bioscience Inc

* Says it has executed a collaborative development license and exclusive option agreement with SemaThera Inc. for anti-Semaphorin 3A antibody for the development of therapeutics and diagnostics in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and other diabetic complications including non-ocular diseases

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DkP1Px

