BRIEF-Chip Eng Seng Posts 4Q Profit Attributable S$13.4 MLN

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd:

* 4Q PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$13.4 MILLION VERSUS S$26.6 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE S$283.2MLN VERSUS S$308MLN

* PROPOSES FINAL TAX-EXEMPT DIVIDEND OF 4.0 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* GROUP’S HOTELS IN SINGAPORE, AUSTRALIA AND MALDIVES HAVE MANY BOOKING CANCELLATIONS SINCE END OF JAN 2020

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IF PERSISTS, EXPECTED TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON MARKETING & GROWTH PLANS OF GROUP’S EDUCATION BUSINESS

* HOTELS COULD SEE SUBSTANTIAL DECLINE IN OCCUPANCY RATES IN NEXT FEW MONTHS IF EPIDEMIC PERSISTS