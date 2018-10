Oct 23 (Reuters) - AMS AG says:

* will remove resources from environmental sensoring and add to optical

* capex spending supports our sales target for next year, we will stick to it

* we have more android deals in the pipeline

* sees continued growth in auto, medical, industrial businesses

* sees no need to pull further lines

* sees improvements in factory utilisation

* mid-term guidance stands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]