May 10 (Reuters) - ChipMOS Technologies Inc:

* CHIPMOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC - QTRLY NET REVENUE AT US$137.8 MILLION COMPARED TO US$151.5 MILLION

* CHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC- QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS OF $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: