BRIEF-Chipotle Announces Plans For New Headquarters In Southern California

May 23 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR NEW HEADQUARTERS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TO FUEL GROWTH

* SAYS MOVE WILL AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 400 EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NEW YORK IN Q4 2018

* SAYS OVER NEXT SIX MONTHS, CHIPOTLE WILL TRANSITION ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK OFFICE FUNCTIONS TO NEWPORT BEACH AND COLUMBUS

* SAYS FUNCTIONS WITHIN CURRENT DENVER OFFICE WILL EITHER BE CONSOLIDATED IN CO’S EXISTING OFFICE IN COLUMBUS/MOVE TO NEW HEADQUARTERS

* SAYS FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES