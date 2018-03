March 6 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE GRANTS CEO BRIAN NICCOL INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - NICCOL TO GET SIGN-ON AWARD CONSISTING OF SOSARS IN RESPECT OF 53,086 SHARES HAVING EXERCISE PRICE OF $400.20/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: