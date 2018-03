BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill Says Former CEO Steve Ells' 2017 Total Compensation Was $11.1 Mln

March 30 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - FORMER CEO STEVE ELLS’ 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $11.1 MILLION VERSUS $15.7 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - CFO JACK HARTUNG’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.2 MILLION VERSUS $6.9 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - FORMER CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER MARK CRUMPACKER'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $4.2 MILLION VERSUS $4.9 MILLION IN 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2GDs0ad) Further company coverage: