March 20 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL - ‍MOST RECENTLY, BRANDT WAS AT BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, WHERE HE SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT​

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - ‍PRIOR TO BRANDT'S TIME AT BLOOMIN' BRANDS, HE SERVED AS CHIEF BRAND & MARKETING OFFICER AT YUM BRANDS' TACO BELL​