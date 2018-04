BRIEF-Chipotle Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share Of $2.13

April 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASES 33% TO $2.13 ON REVENUE INCREASE OF 7.4%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.57 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.15 BILLION

* QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%

* QTRLY FOOD COSTS WERE 32.4% OF REVENUE, A DECREASE OF 140 BASIS POINTS AS COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2017

* SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS

* QTRLY RESTAURANT LEVEL OPERATING MARGIN WAS 19.5% IN Q1 OF 2018, A 180 BASIS POINT IMPROVEMENT FROM 17.7% IN Q1 OF 2017

* BOARD HAS APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS

* SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018

* APPROVED INVESTMENT OF UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $100 MILLION, EXCLUSIVE OF COMMISSIONS, TO REPURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK