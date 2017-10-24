FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 8:37 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Chipotle reports Q3 earnings per share $0.69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc

* Chipotle third quarter diluted EPS increased 155 pct on 8.8 pct revenue growth

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc qtrly ‍revenue increased 8.8 pct to $1.13 billion​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 1.0 percent​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍for full year 2017, management expects comparable restaurant sales increases of about 6.5 pct​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc qtrly ‍food costs were 35.0 pct of revenue, a decrease of 10 basis points as compared to Q3 of 2016​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍qtrly restaurant level operating margin increased to 16.1 pct from 14.1 pct​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍for fy 2017, management expects new restaurant openings slightly below low end of previously-disclosed range of 195 to 210​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - ‍for 2018, management expects 130 to 150 new restaurant openings​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly EPS included ‍$0.64 impact from estimated charges recorded related to data security incident​

* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly EPS also included ‍approximately $0.13 of impacts from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

