Dec 20 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC RESPONDS TO REPORT OF INVESTIGATION OF RESTAURANT AFTER CUSTOMERS COMPLAIN OF ILLNESS

* SAYS WE ARE AWARE OF A FEW ILLNESS REPORTS ON USER GENERATED REPORTING SITES‍​

* SAYS HAVE NOT BEEN MADE AWARE OF ANY ILLNESS REPORTS MADE TO LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS

* SAYS REPORTED ILLNESSES OF SOME EMPLOYEES TO LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS WHO INSPECTED THE RESTAURANT ON TUESDAY