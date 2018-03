BRIEF-Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer Resigns

March 14 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* ‍CO, MARK CRUMPACKER, CHIEF MARKETING AND STRATEGY OFFICER, ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR CRUMPACKER’S RESIGNATION

* AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY - SEC FILING

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL SAYS ‍AGREEMENT FURTHER PROVIDES THAT CRUMPACKER RELEASES ANY LEGAL CLAIMS AGAINST CHIPOTLE​

* AGREEMENT ALLOWS CRUMPACKER 12 MONTHS TO EXERCISE VESTED STOCK-ONLY STOCK APPRECIATION RIGHTS, RATHER THAN 90 DAYS AS IN AWARD AGREEMENTS