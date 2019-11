Nov 15 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG:

* CHMP RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL EU APPROVAL OF ROCHE’S POLIVY FOR PEOPLE WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED AGGRESSIVE LYMPHOMA

* FINAL DECISION REGARDING CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION OF POLIVY IS EXPECTED FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION IN NEAR FUTURE