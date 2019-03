March 5 (Reuters) - Lindt & Spruengli CEO:

* STILL SEES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH POTENTIAL IN UK MARKET

* SEES RUSSELL STOVER SALES STABILISING, EXPECTS SLIGHT GROWTH THIS YEAR

* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF RUSSELL STOVER BUSINESS TO IMPROVE THIS YEAR

* EXPECTS RAW MATERIAL COSTS TO RISE SLIGHTLY THIS YEAR

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO INCREASE PRICES IN THE CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* DOES NOT EXPECT PROBLEMS RELATED TO BREXIT ALSO THANKS TO SWISS-UK AGREEMENTS ALREADY IN PLACE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)