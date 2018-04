April 11 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc :

* CHOICE HOTELS ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH SERCOTEL HOTELS

* CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS

* STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)