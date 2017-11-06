FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Choice Hotels International Q3 earnings per share $0.84
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 1:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Choice Hotels International Q3 earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc:

* Choice Hotels International reports third quarter financial results

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.62

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.84 to $2.88

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.95

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Choice Hotels International Inc - ‍adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2017 is expected to range between $294 million and $298 million​

* Choice Hotels International Inc says ‍revpar is expected to increase between 1 percent and 3 percent for q4​

* Choice Hotels International - ‍revpar is expected to range between 2 percent and 3 percent for full-year 2017​

* Choice Hotels International - qtrly total revenues $295.1 million versus $267.6 mln‍​‍​

* Q3 revenue view $284.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
