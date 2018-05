BRIEF-Choice Hotels International Sees FY 2018 Earnings Per Share $3.37 To $3.47

May 10 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc:

* CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $330 MILLION AND $337 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $209.4 MILLION VERSUS $188.9 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $214.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S