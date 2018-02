Feb 14 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* REPORTS CONTINUED GROWTH FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT DILUTED $0.088

* QTRLY FFO PER UNIT DILUTED $0.282

* QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE TOTALED $211.0 MILLION, UP 6.7% COMPARED WITH $197.7 MILLION LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $198 MILLION TO COMPLETE DEVELOPMENTS COMING ONLINE IN 2018

