April 25 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* REPORTS SOLID RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* RENTAL REVENUE OF $215.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $11.6 MILLION OR 5.7% COMPARED WITH $203.4 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT DILUTED $ 0.255

* EXPECTS TO MAINTAIN A TOTAL OCCUPANCY RATE FOR CURRENT PORTFOLIO OF ABOUT 98% IN 2018

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S