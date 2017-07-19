BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT reports qtrly reported FFO per unit diluted of $0.262

July 19 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust reports solid results for the second quarter of 2017

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly rental revenue of $208.6 million, an increase of $11.3 million compared with $197.3 million in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly reported FFO per unit diluted of $0.262

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly occupancy 98.9% versus 98.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: