FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT reports qtrly reported FFO per unit diluted of $0.262
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 9:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Choice Properties REIT reports qtrly reported FFO per unit diluted of $0.262

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust reports solid results for the second quarter of 2017

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly rental revenue of $208.6 million, an increase of $11.3 million compared with $197.3 million in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly reported FFO per unit diluted of $0.262

* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly occupancy 98.9% versus 98.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.