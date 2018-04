BRIEF-Chokhani Securities Seeks Shareholders' Nod To Appoint Shachindra Nath As MD

April 6 (Reuters) - Chokhani Securities Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TO APPOINT SHACHINDRA NATH AS MD

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO CONSIDER ISSUANCE OF SHARES WORTH 330 MILLION RUPEES TO CLEARSKY INVESTMENT, NEWQUEST ASIA INVESTMENTS III

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE COMPULSORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERENCE SHARES WORTH 1.79 BILLION RUPEES TO NEWQUEST ASIA INVESTMENTS III

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE CCD’S WORTH 2.24 BILLION RUPEES TO CLEARSKY INVESTMENT, INDGROWTH CAPITAL FUND I

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO 2.50 BILLION RUPEES VIA ISSUE OF SECURITIES BY WAY OF QIP Source text: bit.ly/2IwKx58 Further company coverage: