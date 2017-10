Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chong Hing Bank Ltd

* Discloseable transaction in relation to disposal of property

* Bank (as vendor) entered into agreement for sale and purchase with purchaser King Firm Enterprises Limited

* Bank has agreed to sell property at consideration of HK$658 million

* Bank is expected to record an unaudited estimated gain of approximately HK$573.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: