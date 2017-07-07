FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chong Hing Bank ‍expects 16 pct decline in net profit before taxation for six months ended 30 June 2017​
July 7, 2017 / 9:30 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Chong Hing Bank ‍expects 16 pct decline in net profit before taxation for six months ended 30 June 2017​

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Chong Hing Bank Ltd-

* Expects a decline in group's consolidated net profit before taxation, in region of approximately 16%, for six months ended 30 june 2017​

* Ffor six months ended 30 june overall operating profit of group before impairment allowances is expected to remain largely same​

* Expected decline is due to preliminary assessment of increase in impairment allowances on loans & advances made during first 6 months of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

