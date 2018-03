March 29 (Reuters) - Chong Hing Bank Ltd:

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY OWNERS AMOUNTED TO HK$1,565 MILLION, UP 10 PERCENT ​

* FY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME HK$2.32 BILLION VERSUS HK$2.04 BILLION

* ‍RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF HK$0.39 PER SHARE​

* ‍TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO INCREASED FROM 16.32% IN DECEMBER 2016 TO 17.60% IN DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO 17.60% AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2017 VERSUS 16.32% AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: