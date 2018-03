March 29 (Reuters) - Chong Hing Bank Ltd:

* LEUNG KO MAY YEE MARGARET WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DEPUTY CHAIRMAN AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF BANK

* ZONG JIANXIN APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

* ‍ZHU CHUNXIU WILL BE APPOINTED AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN​