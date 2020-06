June 24 (Reuters) - Chong Kin Group Holdings Ltd:

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$247 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$106.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$518.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$420.9 MILLION

* EXPECTS COVID-19 TO CONTINUE TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS & OPERATIONS OF NEV & LOGISTICS BUSINESS