April 8 (Reuters) - Chong Sing Holdings FinTech Group Ltd :

* BOARD CONSIDERS THAT AS AT THIS STAGE, NO IMPAIRMENT SHALL BE MADE ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF HY AND NINE MONTHS

* BOARD ENDORSES KEY FINDINGS OF INTERNAL REVIEW COMMITTEE INTO UCF PAY RELATING TO NON-COMPLIANCE

* REVIEW COMMITTEE FINDS NO EVIDENCE ANY DIRECTOR/SENIOR MANAGEMENT BENEFITED FROM CHANGE TO CREDIT LIMITS BY THIRD PARTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: