BRIEF-Chong Sing Holdings FinTech Says Winding Up Petition Against Co Filed By Eternity Sky Investments

June 24 (Reuters) - Chong Sing Holdings FinTech Group Ltd :

* ON 19 JUNE, WINDING UP PETITION AGAINST CO WAS FILED BY ETERNITY SKY INVESTMENTS IN CAYMAN ISLANDS COURT

* PETITION FILED ON GROUND THAT CO IS UNABLE TO PAY ITS DEBT

* PETITION FILED AGAINST CO FOR FAILURE TO SETTLE INDEBTED SUM OF HK$500 MILLION PLUS ACCRUED DEFAULT INTEREST OF HK$74.7 MILLION

* WILL APPLY FOR DISMISSAL OF PETITION

* MAY ALSO CONSIDER CONDUCTING POSSIBLE FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES TO SETTLE OUTSTANDING AMOUNT

* IS IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH OTHER CREDITORS FOR DEBT EXTENSION