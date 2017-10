Oct 9 (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says it sold 262,070 vehicles in Sept versus 295,218 vehicles year ago

* Says it sold 2,058,204 vehicles in 9-month versus 2,196,677 year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2xsfNkF

