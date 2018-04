April 3 (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP INTELLIGENT AUTO RESEARCH INSTITUTION WITH PARTNERS INCLUDING FAW CAR, DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE AND GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE

* SAYS IT WILL OWN 8.33 PERCENT STAKE IN THE JV