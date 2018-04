April 15 (Reuters) - Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd :

* SAYS THERE’S UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER’S MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

* SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2JN5bj1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)