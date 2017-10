Oct 12 (Reuters) - Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co Ltd

* Says it proposes to change company name to Chongqing Jianshe Vehicle System Co Ltd

* Says it, controlling shareholder and South Korea’s Hanon plan to set up JV with registered capital of about 420 million yuan ($63.76 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ygMxga; bit.ly/2zgwnRQ

