March 4 (Reuters) - Chongqing Landai Powertrain Corp Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY STAKE IN SHENZHEN CROWN TOUCH TECHNOLOGY FOR ABOUT 700 MILLION YUAN ($110.36 million) TO 1.0 BILLION YUAN VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MARCH 5 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FRI8lz Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3428 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)