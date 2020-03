March 27 (Reuters) - Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co Ltd :

* FY REVENUE UP 4.4% TO RMB5.52 BILLION

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.01 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE A TEMPORARY IMPACT ON PRODUCTION AND OPERATION OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: