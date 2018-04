April 27 (Reuters) - Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB2,555.6 MILLION, UP 5.24 PERCENT

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2018 NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO WAS 1.18%

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME GREW BY 14.92 PERCENT TO RMB5,871 MILLION

* QTRLY ANNUALISED NET INTEREST MARGIN ROSE BY 6 BASIS POINTS Y/Y TO 2.68 PCT

* AS AT MARCH END CORE TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 10.69% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: