Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd :

* For nine months ended 30 Sept 2017, net profit of the group increased by 10.36% YOY to RMB6,967 million‍​

* 9 month net interest income RMB15.80 billion up 8.69 percent

* Core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 10.45pct as at 30 Sept Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: