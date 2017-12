BRIEF-Chongqing Sokon Industry to invest in SF Motors, investment fund and three projects

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY SF MOTORS INC FOR 187.5 MILLION YUAN ($28.34 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST SF MOTORS’ CAPITAL BY $32.7 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 450 MILLION YUAN IN NEW ENERGY EQUITY INVESTMENT FUND WORTH 3.0 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 2.03 BILLION YUAN IN AUTO POWER BATTERY PROJECT

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST A COMBINED 3.6 BILLION YUAN IN TWO FACTORY RELOCATION PROJECTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jNTzAY; bit.ly/2kmrBvx; bit.ly/2BBeHF7; bit.ly/2BSSmyP; bit.ly/2C0OEnE Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)