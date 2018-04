April 23 (Reuters) - Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it and units will set up JV TAIJI INTERNATIONAL(S)PTE.LTD., with registered capital of S$1 million

* The JV will be engaged in import and export of drugs and health food

* Says it and units will hold 70 percent stake in the JV

