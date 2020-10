Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS OWNER PLANS TO BRING IN CHINA NATIONAL PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO LTD OR AFFILIATE AS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER’S STRATEGIC INVESTOR

* SAYS THE INTRODUCTION OF STRATEGIC INVESTORS IS STILL UNDER DISCUSSION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/359x7ZY Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)