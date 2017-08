July 12(Reuters) - Chongqing Yukaifa Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 will increase by 752.3 percent to 847 percent, or will be 45 million yuan to 50 million yuan, compared to net profit H1 2016 (5.3 million yuan)

* Says increased sales price, enlarged sales scale and decreased financial cost are main reasons for the outlook

