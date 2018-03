BRIEF-Choppies Enterprises Says To Delay Half Year Result

March 23 (Reuters) - Choppies Enterprises Ltd:

* CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES - ‍WITHDRAWAL OF TRADING STATEMENT, DELAYED RELEASE OF RESULTS FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 & UPDATE OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT​

* ‍GUIDANCE CONTAINED IN TRADING STATEMENT CANNOT BE RELIED UPON AND COMPANY HEREBY RETRACTS TRADING STATEMENT​

* CHOPPIES - BOARD INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO PERFORM DETAILED PROCEDURES ON VERIFICATION, VALUATION OF INVENTORY IN CONJUNCTION WITH NEW EXTERNAL AUDITOR PWC​

* CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES - ‍PROCESS WILL ONLY BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 30 HENCE CREATES UNCERTAINTY REGARDING IMPACT OF ANY POTENTIAL ADJUSTMENTS, IF ANY, ON RESULTS​